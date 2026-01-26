3 Observations on Jaguars' Grant Udinski Pulling Out of Browns Job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one step closer to keeping a key piece of Liam Coen's staff.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski officially pulled his name from consideration for the Cleveland Browns' head coach job on Monday, meaning they are almost home free when it comes to keeping their rising star on staff.

So, what does the latest Udinski development mean for the Jaguars? We break it down with three thoughts below.

Bills Still Loom

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly have not gotten completely home safe with their offensive staff intact, as Udinski is still set to be a part of the search for the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. It remains to be seen just how serious of a candidate Udinski actually is in Buffalo, but the Jaguars can't rest assured until everything is official.

Still, that means there is one less job the Jaguars now have to keep their eyes on. When it comes to Udinski, they are just one instance of the Bills finding a coach away from keeping him on staff for at least one more season.

Why This is Good News for Jaguars

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As long as the Bills aren't going to hire Udinski, this is clearly good news for the Jaguars. The Jaguars wouldn't have been doomed or been in for massive changes if Udinski had gotten the Browns job and needed a replacement, but it is still very much so a positive that the Jaguars will likely be retaining their rising star at offensive coordinator.

Trevor Lawrence has rarely had things stay exactly the same for him from a coaching perspective. Even non-coordinators have changed, with Jim Bob Cooter leaving after 2022 and Nick Holz leaving after 2023. If Udinski stays, Lawrence will finally have stability all the way around him.

Udinski Will Get More At Bats

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, it would have been more surprising to see Udinski named the Browns head coach this week than the result that we got today. Udinski will get more head coaching interviews in the future unless the Jaguars absolutely collapse; another winning season and he is likely a top candidate for any jobs in 2027. With that said, this felt like an expected outcome of sorts.

It did not feel like with the structure with the Browns' search meant that they were going in any other direction than Los Angeles Rams' assistant Nate Scheelhaase or Jim Schwartz. Recent days have certainly appeared to be more about the thought of losing Anthony Campanile to the Arizona Cardinals as opposed to Udinski to the Browns.

