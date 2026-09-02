What the Jaguars' Final Roster Says About the Front Office's Vision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' vision is starting to come together.

The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and exectuive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli set the foundation for the franchise's new direction a year ago, raising the floor of the roster and wheeling and dealing to stock up both on draft picks and new pieces such as Jakobi Meyers.

With the 2026 53-man roster now set entering the regime's second season, that vision has become even more clear than it was a year ago. Here's how.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' Vision

Two of the Jaguars' 53-man roster spots consisted of players the Jaguars traded for in August: offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Jaguars, who are projected to gain compensatory draft picks next year for the losses of Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, and Greg Newsome in free agency, was able to make such moves at this time of the football calendar thanks to their approach this offseason.

By the Jaguars playing the compensatory draft pick game, they gave themselves the flexibility to send a 2027 sixth to the New York Giants for Faalele.

"I think that's something in the spring we highlighted quite a bit about the idea of going down the compensatory picks approach and not signing immediately some of the street free agents. Really where we were going to turn our attention to was during training camp and the regular season, knowing that we had a larger stock of future draft picks to utilize to answer any questions that we might need to in those moments," Gladstone said on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, that gives us more flexibility to pursue those paths and those options. I think that that's an ever-evolving strategy as to whether or not you're going to deploy that one year after the next. It was where we found ourselves this past cycle, and I think that's why you probably saw some willingness there, not to say that we weren't unwilling a year ago, because we were. I think the equivalent of that was probably [WR] Tim Patrick and using a sixth-round pick to get him from Detroit. We still have avenues for pursuing those into the regular season."



In short ... the Jaguars will not always operate the same way. There will be years where perhaps they want to spend. Years where they want to live without a large barrage of picks, even. But, for the most part, the Jaguars want to give themselves the flexibility to make moves beyond March and instead make them in July, August, and during the regular-season.

The work is never done when it comes to roster-building, and that is how the Jaguars approached this year's 53-man roster. With the additions of Faalele and Ewers, as well as the veteran signings of Ameer Abdullah and Jahlani Tavai, the Jaguars are open to uncovering every stone and unearthing each gem.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I can tell you that I like to keep things pretty fluid and organic. As you inch through it you kind of set certain thresholds and dates on the calendar for check-ins to begin building that out and shaping it and shaping some of the dynamics in a more formal manner," Gladstone said.

"But walking in the door at training camp, that wasn't the case. All the way up until the day we had to make the calls to players to bring them back into the building and let them know that we were moving in a direction or not, it was something that we kept on the table and remained fluid with from start to finish."