What the Training Camp Addition of Jared Bartlett Means For Jaguars LB Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the wake of injury news at the linebacker position, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially found some reinforcements at the position with free-agent linebacker Jared Bartlett.

Bartlett, who signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent last season, spent time during the year with the Jets, the Green Bay Packers, and the Arizona Cardinals during his rookie season, appearing in two games with the Cardinals in that process. Bartlett spent most of the offseason with the Carolina Panthers before getting waived last week, and he now finds a role with the Jaguars' linebacker room.

But what does the addition of the former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker mean for the Jaguars and the unit moving forward in the wake of Jack Kiser being week-to-week with a knee injury? We break it down below.

Young fans gather around Green Bay Packers linebacker Jared Bartlett (51) for autographs as Bartlett makes his way to practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What This Move Signals

Bartlett is a young player who makes sense as technically the 90th man on the roster. He has bounced around a bit but is worth giving a look in camp as the Jaguars look for guys to get reps with the backups and on special teams. Had the Jaguars gone with a more veteran option to replace Kiser over the next few weeks in training camp , it might have indicated the Jaguars were looking at a potentially extended time for Kiser out of practice.

But instead, it appears the Jaguars are set to have Kiser back sooner rather than later. The profile of Bartlett does not signify a player the Jaguars are looking to lean on for significant reps or to maybe take a spot on the 53-man roster, though the Jaguars are also a team where you can never say never. Perhaps Bartlett exceeds all expectations once on the field for the Jaguars and carves out a role for himself, but regardless this does not feel like a move the Jaguars would make if they had concerns about the linebacker room.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jared Bartlett (48) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kiser looked like he had a chance to compete for snaps at linebacker, the two main players to get expanded snaps thus far in camp have been fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller and second-year linebacker Branson Combs. Miller and Combs look like they are in a battle to replace Devin Lloyd at the starting linebacker spot that is across from Foyesade Oluokun, while Kiser was set to be the second-team middle linebacker behind Oluokun.

With Kiser out, the Jaguars had two directions they could have gone in. They could have signed a veteran linebacker with experience who could instantly step into the room and get reps behind Oluokun to give the Jaguars a bit of proven production at the position, or they could have simply used this period as a time to get a better look at seventh-round rookie linebacker Parker Hughes.

With the addition of Bartlett, it appears the Jaguars are going with the latter direction. Hughes has impressed in flashes thus far in training camp, and the signing of Bartlett makes it appear the Jaguars will continue to let him get a heavy dose of snaps with the backups.