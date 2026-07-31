3 Linebackers the Jaguars Can Sign in Jack Kiser's Training Camp Absence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered training camp with a linebacker room that, even at full strength, was not exactly deep.

Then on the first day of training camp, second-year linebacker Jack Kiser sustained a knee injury that will have him listed as week-to-week moving forward. So with the Jaguars now only having a few healthy off-ball linebackers in Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Branson Combs, and seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes.

In short, it would make sense for the Jaguars to look into the option of adding a veteran linebacker in some kind of fashion. If they opt to do so, here are a few names who could end up making sense while they wait for Kiser to get back to full-strength.

Elandon Roberts

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have mentioned Roberts as a potential option f or the Jaguars to sign before, in part because of his experience and veteran status and in part because of his experience with Anthony Campanile. The Jaguars’ defensive coordinator was Roberts’ linebackers coach in Miami for several seasons, with Roberts getting plenty of starts for Miami during that time.

Roberts, 32, spent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders and still has some value as a run-stuffer who is a sound tackler. But he is likely better as a backup and veteran piece of a linebacker depth chart now, which could make him a logical fit in a Jaguars’ linebacker room that now only has four true off-ball linebackers healthy.

Matt Milano

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One veteran linebacker with ties to some members of the Jaguars' staff is former Buffalo Bills star Matt Milano, who was in Buffalo at the same time as Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, defensive line coach Matt Edwards, and director of strength and conditioning Eric Ciano. That is a solid group of staff members who should know the highly-respected veteran linebacker well.

Milano did deal with his fair share of injuries in Buffalo and he could be someone who might not even be looking for a spot on a training camp roster. But if the Jaguars want a smart and accomplished veterans to simply spend a few weeks in a depth spot, then there could be a lot worse options than Milano.

Bobby Okereke

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Bobby Okereke is another player who we previously have said would make sense for the Jaguars. While he has no ties to the staff, he does has a ton of game experience as a starter and could even be an option the Jaguars could turn to in that role if they do not believe the battle between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs progresses, though it certainly appears that it is moving in the right direction. But the simple truth is that outside of Foyesade Oluokun, the Jaguars don’t really have any veteran linebacker depth.

Now, this was true before Kiser ever got hurt during team drills on the first day of training camp so it might not be fair to say the Jaguars have more of a need for a veteran linebacker than they already did. But Okereke is productive as a blitzer and would likely fit well inside the middle of Campanile's scheme.