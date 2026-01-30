What This Year's Crop of Free Agents Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In nearl;y 40 days, the offseason flood gates will once again open.

This year's crop of free agents for the NFL's 2026 offseason is slated to be the next class of big-money stars who will command top contracts and draw the bulk of the Jaguars' and the league's attention in March. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' offseason strategy will be this time around. Perhaps we got a good idea from how the Jaguars operated last season, where they were aggressive in free agency while also staying out of the high-end deals that defined last year's free agency class.

This didn't stop the Jaguars from adding key pieces like Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, and Robert Hainsey, but it did mean they were not involved in deals for major free agents like Milton Williams, Aaron Banks, Josh Sweat, and others. When looking at the projected top free agents in this year's class, it makes sense for the Jaguars to take a similar approach.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the top names for the 2026 class include Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Tyler Linerbaum. The bulk of the strength appears to be along the offensive line and at wide receiver, which doesn't seem to play into what the Jaguars are primed to do.

Considering the depth the Jaguars have at wide receiver with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter to some extent, it doesn't make sense for the Jaguars to pursue a player like Pickens, Alec Pierce, Romeo Doubs, or Mike Evans. It also doesn't make sense for them to make a run at Linderbaum or an offensive tackle, considering the resources the Jaguars already have invested in the offensive line with Hainsey and Cole Van Lanen.

Hendrickson is a big fish but there are better fits for the Jaguars if they want a pass-rusher. But at the end of the day, it is just hard to envision most of the top names in this year's free agency class being a good fit with the Jaguars. It is a weak class at the top to begin with, but the strength of the class itself also rests where the Jaguars have depth and are unlikely to make a move.

The Jaguars will sign some players this March. They will get better to an extent. But don't expect them to be big players.

