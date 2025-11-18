What the Win Over Chargers Tells Us About the Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Jaguars' win over the Los Angeles Chargers mattered and what it means for the team moving forward.
Q: On if the team can always play with the intensity they have off of a loss?
Coen: “Yeah, I think ultimately, we now owe it to each other to play that way for the rest of the year as much as possible. And see what the result is. That's got to be our mindset as a team is like we owe it to each other now, to put that on tape as much as possible for the remainder of the season and let the results be what they may. And if we can approach it that way and find the inner mindset every week that you have to get yourself in a position to go compete like that every week as a team, and each player has to get themselves there and it's our jobs to get the units there. So hopefully, we can understand that moving forward.”
Q: On how a win like yesterday can impact the whole season?
Tim Patrick: “It's huge. It's one of those games where you kind of size yourself up and see where you guys are at and how we could finish the season. That team was seven and three at the time. One of the hottest teams in the NFL that people think is a really good team. And we went out there and showed them that we have that caliber—but we showed that we're a good team and when we put it all together that we could go out there and beat anybody.”
Q: On how he thought Head Coach Liam Coen would handle the bounce back?
Patrick: “I was more interested to see how we would bounce back as a team. You go through a week, obviously you don't talk to everybody on the team every day or every week. And it was just one of those things where I just wanted to see if we would come out with the same fight as we did in Houston and we did exactly that. But this time it was just a different type of energy where we knew the lead wasn't safe after what happened last week, and we made sure we kept our foot on the throttle the whole time.”
