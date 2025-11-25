Which Jaguars Rookie Surprisingly Stood Out in Week 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen rookies make big impacts throughout their 7-4 start, and the Week 12 27-24 overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals was no different.

This time, though, it wasn't the usual host of names like Travis Hunter or Bhayshul Tuten or surging undrafted defensive end Danny Striggow. This time, it was Day 3 safety and core special teamer Rayuan Lane.

Lane's Week

Lane played a large role iun the Jaguars' win over the Cardinals, playing 26 snaps (31%) for his most extensive usage on defense yet this season. He ended the game with a tackle and a pass breakup, and also ended the game on Pro Football Focus' Rookie Team of the Week.

"Given all the circumstances around the program, it’s very rare to see a player make the league out of Navy, let alone get drafted in the sixth round — but that’s what Rayuan Lane III was able to accomplish this offseason," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He hasn’t seen a lot of playing time, but he featured on defense the most in his career in the Jaguars’ win over the Cardinals. Lane played a career-high 26 snaps, 23 of which in coverage — in which he recorded a 73.3 grade. Lane wasn’t targeted a single time and also broke up a pass."

Lane has consistently been a key piece of the Jaguars' special teams unit all season long, and seeing him get more defensive snaps down the stretch of the season can only mean good things for the development opf his rookie season.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) is congratulated by teammates as long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) celebrates during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ray's been unbelievable. He's had an exceptional year. His ability to cover kicks, not only on the punt and kickoff group is spectacular. Whether he is facing a double team or a vice, his contact balance, his speed, his strength, his toughness," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said earlier this season.

"And then I think probably the best thing about him, he's an animal on Sundays, the guy we see in the meeting rooms, the guy we see out here, in the halls and on the practice field is not the same guy that we get out on the game. And he plays at a motor, a relentless effort and speed that you don't see a lot of players play with."

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) walks between warmups before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How much more Lane is deployed on defense moving forward will be a fascinating storyline to monitor, but it certainly seems like this has been a smart pickup by Liam Coen and James Gladstone.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.