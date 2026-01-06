Identifying the Jaguars' Most Impactful Rookie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars needed the entire roster to get them to where they are now. From veterans to rookies to superstars to the practice squad, it took the entire team.

For the Jaguars to defeat the Buffalo Bills and advance in the playoffs, they will need the same kind of all-around contribution from their roster, and they have a host of rookies who are prepared to make an impact. But according to one list, the Jaguars' top rookie is one who will not even suit up on Sunday.

Jaguars' Top Rookie

According to a list from Pro Football Focus on each team's most impactful rookie, the Jaguars' top first-year player is none other than Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Hunter last played in Week 7, but he made enough of an impact during the first half of the season to earn the distinction.

"Although Hunter’s season was cut well short, after seven games, by a knee injury, his impact in that short span is deserving of an inclusion here. Hunter ranked second among rookie cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (72.7), and he contributed 298 receiving yards and a touchdown as a receiver," PFF said. "His final game was his best: eight catches for 101 yards and a score, in addition to a pass breakup on the only target into his coverage."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is certainly hard to ding their choice, even if Hunter has been absent for half of the season due to his season-ending knee injury a few months ago. Hunter would have played a massive role for the Jaguars down the stretch and would have likely seen his volume in the passing game go up, but his injury left the Jaguars without their star rookie.

Otherwise, it is a bit of slim pickings for the Jaguars. They have had several rookies play important roles this year, but most of the roles are as depth pieces and part-time contributors as opposed to outright starters.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten score seven touchdowns from scrimmage while fellow rookie running back LeQuint Allen has become a key third-down back. Rookie safety Rayuan Lane has been a special teams ace, rookie center Jonah Monheim has made two starts at center, and Wyatt Milum has found a role as a sixth offensive lineman.

But none have brought each week what Hunter did. While the Jaguars have been rolling, they have certainly missed their top pick on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

