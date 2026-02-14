Why Jaguars' 2025 Losses Are More Telling Than the Wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In 34 games between the end of their 2022 playoff run and the final days of the Doug Pederson era, the Jaguars won 13 games.

It took the Jaguars just 17 games and a handful of months to win those many games in the first year of the Liam Coen era, with the Jaguars' 13-4 record going down as one of the best regulars seasons in the entire history of the franchise.

With that in mind, it is the Jaguars' five losses (four regular season plus Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills), that perhaps says even more about the progress the Jaguars have made under the Coen regime.

Jaguars' Losses

Of the Jaguars' five losses, the Jaguars lost by the following points: 4, 8, 28, 7, and 3. The blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London sticks out right in the middle. Besides that awful day in the rain and on a neutral field, the Jaguars were competitive in every single loss they sustained. Even more so when you examine just how they lost each game.

In the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars win the game if not for two self-inflicted drops by the Jaguars: one by Dyami Brown in the end zone and one by Brian Thomas on the Jaguars' final fourth down of the game. But more importantly, this game is remembered for a bogus DPI call on Travis Hunter that gave the Bengals new life after a fourth-down.

In the Jaguars' eight-point loss to the Seahawks, the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Jaguars saw Cam Little leave four points on the board with missed kicks and a failed two point attempt from the Jaguars. Jacksonville certainly played Seattle better than the New England Patriots did.

The Jaguars simply never got off the plane in their loss to the Rams, who dominated them on both sides of the ball. Then there was the Texans' loss in Houston, which the Jaguars clearly let happen on their own accord after blowing a three-score lead. It was the worst regular-season loss in franchise history arguably, and it is hard to say the Jaguars would let it happen again.

Jacksonville's final loss of the season, their 27-24 defeat at the hand of the Bills, was clearly a game that, if played 10 times, goes the Jaguars way more often than not. Josh Allen was the best player on the field, though, and the Jaguars left points on the field twice.

All in all, the Jaguars were in control at least at some point in every game they played in outside of one. There are very few teams that can say that. The Jaguars' wins were impressive, but their few losses might be even more impressive when given the proper context.

