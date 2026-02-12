Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Finds Himself In Elite Company In Post-SB Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence have a special season in 2025. The hope is that is the start of a new arc in Lawrence's journey, but the 2025 season will regardless be remembered as one of the best in franchise history.

The way Lawrence's fifth season shook out, which saw him overcome a slow start in the first half of the season and then elevate his game to MVP-level in the final two months, suggests Lawrence has ascended and isn't done doing so. As a result, the Jaguars' passer's name is getting some respect in quarterback power ranking roundups across the league.

Lawrence Lands in Top Tier

NFL.com's Nick Shook recently took a look at each 2025 quarterback in the wake of Super Bowl LX's conclusion, and Lawrence found himself amongst elite company.

Lawrence found himself ranked at No. 6 and in the top tier of passers. The only players ranked above him were Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, and Justin Herbert.

"Trevor Lawrence played the best football of his career in 2025, finally flirting with the generational tag he's carried since his days at Clemson," Shook said.

"Lawrence was a laser-accurate passer, used his legs more than he ever has as a pro and proved to be the unrelenting engine behind a Jaguars team that evolved into an offensive machine in the second half of the season. With Liam Coen leading the way, Lawrence and the Jaguars have a bright future ahead of them."

For the Jaguars, the rapid ascent of Lawrence was as much-needed as it was years in the making. Lawrence had flirted with meeting his potential before, such as his hot streak to end 2022 and his strong start to 2023. But what Lawrence did over the second-half of the season was beyond anything else he has done in his career.

If that performance from Lawrence is set to become the new norm under Coen, then the Jaguars are in line for a lot more winning. Lawrence has had three winning seasons in five years as a starter, but 2025 was the first time the Jaguars won double-digit regular-season games with him under center, a reflection of the new heights of his play.

For the most critical two months of the Jaguars' season, Lawrence was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. There is no debating how incredible of a season Lawrence had, and the only debate that does remain is where exactly he will take it from here.

