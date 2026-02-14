5 Free Agents With Overlooked Connections to Jaguars Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to get better this offseason, which is certainly exciting considering just how good they were in 2025.

It remains to be seen how the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone will navigate the offseason and how they continue to retool the roster, which means we have to draw some of our own conclusions.

As is the case with any offseason, it makes sense to look for players who have connections to the Jaguars. While some, such as Mike Evans and Cade Otton with Liam Coen and Quay Walker with Anthony Campanile, are more obvious, there are some that are overlooked. Here are five below.

RB Kenneth Walker

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Jaguars aren't seemingly in the market to pay for a running back. And if they were to pay a running back, it seems like they would just pay Travis Etienne after the stellar season he had for the Jaguars last year. With that said, they do have some connections to Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker.

Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton was Walker's position coach during his first two seasons in Seattle, while Shane Waldron was in Seattle as offensive coordinator at the same time. It would be surprising, but the Jaguars know what he can do.

WR Jalen Nailor

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Jaguars don't have a need for a starting receiver, but they could be looking to add to their overall depth after Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick join the free agent market. Jacksonville has its core receivers with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, but depth is needed since Travis Hunter will continue to play both ways.

Nailor, who was a sixth-round pick in 2022, was with the Vikings for three years when Grant Udinski was a key staff members. He is unlikely to get a big pay-day considering he never put up huge numbers, but Udinski did see him have his best year when he was there in 2024.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jaguars likely don't make sense for Jalen Phillips since he might be one of the best names on the entire marker, but you also can't ignore the connection. The Miami Dolphins had both Anthony Campanile and Matheiu Araujo on their staff during Phillips' run with the Dolphins, so each should know exactly what he brings.

With that said, Phillips is likely off the Jaguars' radar unless they do not deem Travon Walker worthy of the same deal. Walker, however, is expected to eventually receive a deal from the Jaguars to keep him in Jacksonville long-term.

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Jaguars could be in the market to add to their pass-rush this offseason. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already pointed to it as one area of improvement, and the Jaguars certainly have some depth questions behind their star defensive end duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. With that said, the Jaguars don't figure to be players for a top name for that same reason.

One name who could help them find a place in the middle is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards was the Raiders' pass-rush specialist during Koonce's eight-sack season in 2023, his top season in the pros. Edwards has seen him at his best and he could be a buy-low addition in March.

CB Jack Jones

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jack Jones had a rebound in Miami compared to how he performed for the Las Vegas Raiders the year before, but he is a player the Jaguars are better off avoiding. He has been a big-play cornerback at times and is capable of putting the ball in the end-zone every time he gets his hands on it on defense, but he has also been an extremely volatile player.

With that said, he did spend the 2025 season with Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who was the Dolphins' cornerbacks coach over the last two seasons. The Jaguars do have a cornerback need, though, so don't be surprised to see his name associated.

