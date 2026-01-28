Why Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski Made Right Call Staying

Just as they were getting started, the new era of the Jacksonville Jaguars was in danger of having the rug pulled out from under them. After their tremendous 2025 NFL season, vultures came to try to poach two of the team's key instruments to their success: Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile.



Udinski landed head-coaching interviews with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, while Anthony Campanile met with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. After offering their top coordinators raises for the 2026 campaign, the Jaguars were able to stave off their suitors and ensure that their staff will get at least one more go at the Lombardi together next year.



Former NFL Coaches Jon Gruden, left and Dave Campo, right, have a laugh Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Better opportunities will come for Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile



This NFL offseason has provided an absolute whirlwind in the coaching cycle. Ten different teams had head coach vacancies, which tied a league record: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans.



That's a lot of turnover; however, none of them were truly great opportunities. Most of those teams have a dire lack of talent, no franchise quarterback, and no realistic way to acquire one. The ones that do have their field generals, the Bills, Raiders, and Ravens, have other issues.



Buffalo showed itself to be a dumpster fire, led by the overreach of owner Terry Pegula and his former general manager turned president of football operations, Brandon Beane. The Ravens are on the brink of collapse, have aging and expensive stars all over the salary cap table, and have to deal with the constant threat of Lamar Jackson leaving. The Raiders might be the best opportunity in this new cycle, with plenty of cap space and possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there's a reason they're looking for their fourth head coach in as many seasons. Their defensive cornerstone, Maxx Crosby, might also be on the way out.



Promoting Brandon Beane just for him to hire Joe Brady as head coach shows how unserious the Bills are about winning pic.twitter.com/j3fVvHWKxw — Nic (@Nic111392) January 27, 2026

With another dominant season in 2026, there should be more opportunities that spring open for both of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wunderkind coordinators. Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile could have their pick of the litter of new openings.

Off pure conjecture, they could choose between jobs with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders. Hell, even the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings could be looking for new head coaches this time next year.

