Why Calais Campbell Leaves Jaguars' Grant Udinski Speechless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke to the local media Thursday about the Arizona Cardinals and Calais Campbell, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of Udinski's comments, read below.
Q: On how impressive it is for DE Calais Campbell to still be performing at a high-level?
Udinski: “I wish I had the words to describe it. To be doing it at his age at that level too is I don't know, like I said, I don't have words to describe it. It seems not human but he's an unbelievable player and they’ve got a bunch of guys, really good players up on the front that are playing really well. But yeah, for him to do that at that level, at that age.
I know we talk a lot about the quarterbacks who have done it at that age and when a quarterback is out there, they're like, ‘Wow, it's unbelievable at that age. Look at the quarterback,’ and he's doing it rushing, playing the run, doing all these things at a high level in the trenches. Truly speechless on that one.”
Q: On what goes right when the offense is operating efficiently?
“I think the first key to it is we're playing clean football and coaches have different ways of saying that where they say don't beat yourself or more games are lost than are won, whatever your version of saying that form of the expression. We're trying to stay out of our own harm’s way, when we're able to stay on schedule, when we're playing clean football, we don't have penalties, we don't have turnovers, we don't have missed assignments, the guys are able to execute at a high level.
We have enough talent, we have talented guys who can go out there and execute the system and when they're able to do that, things work and then they get into a rhythm, and you see those things start to snowball. When you get behind the chains, you're naturally going to lose some of that momentum, lose some of that and you can never really get into a rhythm.”
