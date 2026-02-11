One Way Jaguars, Liam Coen Could Long-Term Plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Even as an NFL team, living in the present and not getting too far ahead of oneself has value.

But for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a legit argument to make that they should take a peek at the 2027 season in some respects, even if that is quite a bit down the road. Those respects, of course, center around the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

The Jaguars will see offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile return in 2026 after each received head coach interest from multiple teams. If the Jaguars have the season they are hoping and expecting to next fall, then they will both likely receive interest again in next year's coaching cycle.

There is one 2027 candidate Coen could consider today, though, thanks to two different timelines. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars should be focused first and foremost on what Campanile can do with the 2026 defense. After a year of great progress for the unit, which ranked second in the NFL in takeaways and first in run defense, the Jaguars now have a clear standard set. That standard will have to be met and then some for the Jaguars to take a leap as a team.

But in the event that happens and Campanile becomes a serious head coach candidate again a year from now, there could be one appealing 2027 option for the Jaguars: Jim Schwartz. As things stand today, the former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator and favorite of Myles Garrett is not slated to coach in 2026, but 2027 is a different story.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schwartz is under contract with the Browns through the 2026 season, and it seems unlikely he finds another role as long as that is the case. The only teams in search of a defensive coordinator are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals, as long as you don't count the Browns themselves. This is not something that would be a consideration for anytime soon, but Schwartz doesn't have many options until then, and the Jaguars can afford to wait.

If the Jaguars go into 2027 with the need for a new coordinator, it means they had a strong season in 2026. And if this is the case, the Jaguars could make quite a compelling case to Schwartz with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Travis Hunter in tow,

