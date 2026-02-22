Why the Jaguars' Combine Decision Makes Sense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made things clear about the NFL Scouting Combine.

In what is becoming a growing trend around the NFL, Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will be sitting out the combine next week as they continue to prepare and plan for the offseason.

Coen and Gladstone are not alone in doing so, though the team that has really made the trend their own has been the Los Angeles Rams, where Coen and Gladstone both have deep roots and connections to.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why any concern about the Jaguars' move is considerably overblown.

The Jaguars attended last year's combine, which Gladstone noted was his first trip to the combine since 2019. And while the Jaguars went through the standard combine practice last season, there is little to suggest that significant value can be found from a handful of minutes with tired athletes who have been poked, prodded, and coached to answer interview questions.

Teams scout these prospects for years for a reason. They employ scouts to gather information on each prospect from the best sources possible, each of which will likely tell them considerably more than the short combine meetings. By eliminating the chance to create bias in a setting that isn't indictative of future success, the Jaguars are not missing much.

Between college tracking data already available and the data teams get from the combine itself, there is no need for Coen to be watching from the stands with binoculars. And just because the Jaguars are not there in terms of their brass does not mean the Jaguars are sending zero representatives to the event, nor does it mean they will be missing out on a collection of data and information.

The Jaguars made it clear last year when they opted not to host prospects on top-30 visits that they believe there is value in not making these in-person connections, at least not in terms of in-facility visits from prospects and, now, combine interviews.

Whether you believe the edge the Jaguars get from revealing their draft intentions and interests is a real one, it is obvious this is the path the Jaguars have decided to take. The Jaguars want to hold their cards close, and get their work done on their terms. It has worked for the Rams, and now we will see if it works for the Jaguars.

