Why Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Will Control LB Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will see his future change in a big way in the coming weeks.

When the NFL's crazed free agency period kicks off next month, Lloyd will be one of the biggest names for all teams to watch. This, of course, is only in the event the Jaguars don't sign their former first-round pick to an extension.

But there is one thing that could easily get in the Jaguars' way of reuniting him with Liam Coen and his coaching staff -- the linebacker class, which Lloyd appears to be the jewel of.

CBS Sports recently ranked the top free agents at every position entering the offseason, and unsurprisingly, Lloyd looked like the easy answer at linebacker.

"Devin Lloyd, a 2022 first-round pick, thrived in new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's He is a Swiss Army knife in the Jaguars' 2025 defense. Lloyd's 25 quarterback pressures in 2025 are more than double the next closest single-season total in his career (12 as a rookie in 2022)," CBS Sports' Garrett Podell wrote.

"His five interceptions were tied for the second-most in the league in 2025, one of which was a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in a Week 5 victory on "Monday Night Football." Pro Football Focus ranks him as the NFL's third-best inside linebacker this season with an 89.1 defensive grade. Lloyd's production may be scheme dependent, so a Jacksonville return makes the most sense unless another NFL team wants to deploy him in a similar manner.

Lloyd had a stellar season for the Jaguars, putting up career highs in several stats, picking off five passes, and unlocking his skill-set as a pass-rusher and blitzer. Lloyd proved to be a perfect match with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who frequently pointed to Lloyd as one of the leaders and hardest-working members of the Jaguars' much-improved defensive unit.

“That's a great word because that's exactly what he has. He has really good instincts, man. A lot of that though, I would say for Devin comes from the work he does. It's pretty tedious throughout the week," Campanile said in December. "Even if you watched him in walkthroughs, his footwork, his hand placement, where his eyes are, they're not really bouncing around. So, if you were to stand behind the offense and watch him, I think his eye progression is really good every play."

