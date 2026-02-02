The Jaguars Shouldn't Listen to This Free Agency Suggestion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few clear needs entering the 2026 offseason. It remains to be seen if the offensive line is one of them.

Could the Jaguars improve up front? Sure. Nearly every team in the NFL could, if not all 32. And Liam Coen's team is no different after a 2025 season that saw the offensive line take a step forward, but still leave room for improvement.

With every starting and backup offensive lineman from last year's roster still under contract for the 2026 season, it stands to reason the Jaguars could either look for an external upgrade via free agency or the draft, or hope to let line develop and take an even bigger leap next fall.

That exact question is why one recent free agency suggestion does not seem to make much sense for the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Should Stay Away

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at whether each team should address their biggest need through the draft or free agency. For the Jaguars, they landed on interior offensive line as the biggest need and suggested the Jaguars should pursue 12-year veteran Greg Van Roten, who spent last year with the New York Giants.

"The Jaguars were one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, winning their final eight games on their way to the AFC South division crown at 13-4. One weakness the team will look to address this offseason is the interior offensive line. Right guard Patrick Mekari (52.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) and center Robert Hainsey (55.8 PFF pass-blocking grade) struggled to hold up in protection for quarterback Trevor Lawrence," PFF said.

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- The new obtained offensive lineman Greg Van Roten practicing today at training camp for the New York Giants. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Greg Van Roten, 35, is not the flashiest free-agent signing, but he won’t break the bank and is coming off a year with the Giants in which he ranked 20th out of 77 qualifying guards with a 70.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. Van Roten’s versatility is another plus. He has played left and right guard and center in his career. For a team with limited cap space and no draft pick until 56th overall this year, this is one of those under-the-radar signings that could pay dividends."

This isn't to say Van Roten would be a bad signing. He can still play multiple positions, has started 41 games in a row, and seems to fit what the Jaguars are looking for in terms of culture and leadership. With that in mind, the Jaguars have better options if they want to improve in the interior.

Greg Van Roten, a guard with the NY Giants, speaks to the press after a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most likely name to emerge if the Jaguars want to change their line-up? 2025 third-round pick Wyatt Milum, who played just 95 snaps over 10 games last season.

Milum was only given a large role during one game of the year. Otherwise, he was used a depth piece and as a jumbo offensive lineman as the year went on and he recovered from a training camp injury. The Jaguars drafted Milum in the third-round for a reason, and it does them more good in 2026 and beyond to let him get the first crack at a starting guard position.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have other options like Walker Little, Chuma Edoga, and Jonah Monheim, too. That is also while assuming Cole Van Lanen is at left tackle, because he can also play inside.

In short, the Jaguars have options here. They should explore those first, or explore a cheap guard via the draft, before signing one in March.

