Three Jaguars Players Who Benefit Most From Anthony Campanile's Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars received great news this past week as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is back in the fold after flirting with head coach openings over the past couple of weeks.

The Jaguars gave both him and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski contract extensions to keep them around for at least one more season, providing continuity for the 2026 season on both sides of the ball. This is important, as the defense is coming off a great season where they led the NFL in the fewest rushing yards allowed per game and one of the top defenses in takeaways in 2025, and key pieces to that were Campanile's coaching and football brilliance.

When it comes to the upcoming regular season, three players stand out on Campanile's defense as ones who would benefit from his return to Duval County. Let's take a look at which players those are.

Antonio Johnson, safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to dispute this, as the Jaguars young safety emerged as not only one of the best defenders on the roster but one of the better young safeties in the NFL by the time the team's season concluded in the Wild Card round. Johnson finished tied with linebacker Devin Lloyd for the most interceptions on the team with five.

It was exciting to see Johnson thrive, who played downhill or over the top as either a deep-third/post defender or a hook-flat player, who matched with underneath targets. Johnson made the most of his opportunities and could continue to thrive under Campanile.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Lloyd is a pending free agent, but it feels likely by each day that he returns on a massive new contract as one of the highest paid defenders in the NFL following his All-Pro season. Campanile's background is working with linebackers in Miami and Green Bay, and he brought that expertise to Jacksonville and allowed Lloyd to thrive in a contract year. If Lloyd does return, there is a serious chance of a repeat All-Pro campaign and the emergence of a top linebacker in the sport.

Montaric Brown, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) reacts to breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown was fantastic during his contract year with the Jaguars, and it seems to be a theme of Campanile being able to get the best out of his back-seven defenders when the time is right Brown emerged as CB1 for the Jaguars defense, clamping down on pass-catchers in his vicinity whether it was man or zone coverage. Should he return in 2026 with Jacksonville, Campanile could have a lot of fun plays for No. 30.

