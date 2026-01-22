Why Devin Lloyd's First Pro Bowl Gives Jaguars More to Consider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is heading to the Pro Bowl.

Lloyd , who was named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this season, will be replacing Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt at the event as the Steelers star is unable to participate due to injury. Lloyd will now officially be a part of the Pro Bowl, adding to a resume that also includes second-team All-Pro Honors.

Lloyd's FA Situation

Lloyd had a spectacular season in 2025, living up to the first-round billing he entered the NFL with as a first-round pick in 2022. Lloyd made massive plays in some of the Jaguars' biggest wins, such as against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Lloyd, 27, started 15 games during the 2025 regular season and totaled 74 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, six tackles for loss, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, as well as seven special teams tackles.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd's five interceptions and six takeaways tied for the second and third most in the NFL, respectively. Lloyd is just the second player in the last 20 seasons to have at least 10 quarterback hits and five interceptions in a season and the first since LB Lavonte David in 2013.

Lloyd will now be a free agent in March unless the Jaguars agree to a new contract extension. The Jaguars' front office declined Lloyd's fifth-year option last offseason, which meant Lloyd would enter 2025 in a contract year no matter what. Lloyd fit the Jaguars' new scheme perfectly, going on to have a career season.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars now have to consider what to do with Lloyd moving forward. Lloyd's career season and accolades mean that he will likely have an active free agent market if the Jaguars allow it to get to that point, which begs the question: are the Jaguars in the position to let an All-Pro/Pro Bowler walk out of their building?

It is hard to say Lloyd could have done anything else for the Jaguars this year. He was one of the best linebackers in the NFL, arguably the team's most improved player, and a key cog of one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Is there a price tag you can put on an ascending Pro Bowl linebacker? That is the question the Jaguars are set to be faced with this offseason and beyond.

