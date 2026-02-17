3 Areas the Jaguars Can Improve In This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of their best offensive seasons in franchise history in 2025. Where to next?

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen , offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and the rest of the offensive staff put together a stellar offensive ecosystem last year and several players had career years in it. Most importantly, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a massive step forward.

With that in mind, there are always areas the offense can improve. Here is where they can improve entering 2026.

WR Screens

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a breath while warming up before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars leaned on screens to the wide receivers a good bit to start the season, especially to rookie No. 2 pick Travis Hunter . But according to Pro Football Focus, Hunter's yards per reception on wide receiver screens were second-to-last in the NFL amongst 50 qualifying receivers -- better than only Christian Kirk.

Hunter was not the only one the Jaguars struggled to get going on wide receiver screens, though. None of their receivers really thrived in the screen game, and the Jaguars had better success throwing screens to running backs and tight ends, even if they weren't great at those either. By the second half of the season, the Jaguars had more or less stopped trying with the screen game despite it being such a weapon for Liam Coen the year before.

Offensive Balance

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there was one area the Jaguars' offense was truly suboptimal in, it was their lack of balance. For the first half of the season, the Jaguars were a run-first team with a struggling passing game. For the second half of the season, the Jaguars were a pass-first team with a running game that had gone off the rails compared to their earlier success. We never really saw the Jaguars with both the run and pass game clicking.

Weeks DB Success Rate Rushing Success Rate 1-8 No. 28 No. 12 9-18 No. 5 No. 29

The big question the Jaguars need to answer is why the running game fell off. The Jaguars' passing game improved by leaps and bounds over the second-half of the season, suggesting they have their answers in that department. Now, work has to be done with the running game.

Third-Downs

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars certainly were not bad on third-down exactly in 2025, but they were hardly good, either. They ranked No. 19 in the NFL in third-down conversation rates, with some especially bad performances in some of their only losses of the season. For the Jaguars to take the next step, they need to be better in the game's most important downs.

The Jaguars' issues on third downs last year seemed to be all over instead of just one or two culprits, so the Jaguars should take a wholesale approach to attacking the problem over the course of the offseason.

