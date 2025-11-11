Why the Jaguars' Pass-Rush Has Been So Disappointing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a serious issue with their pass-rush, and it doesn't look like a solution is coming anytime soon.
For comments from head coach Liam Coen and defensive tackle Arik Armstead on the pass-rush, read below.
“I think there's maybe a few guys that can get some more opportunities at different positions. Rotating guys in. Keeping rushers fresh and utilize some of the personnel that we do have to be able to create. We tried obviously zero blitzing them a number of different times that did create a turnover, especially early in the game, put a little pressure on them to make throws under duress," Coen said on Monday.
"But when we had to get home in some of those instances, the thing that occurred was we never made them one dimensional. Even towards the end of the game, they were still running the ball. Like they were running it, staying balanced. They were getting five, six yards a chunk in the run game, which we never got them really into second-and-longs. Obviously, at the end of the game when you get them in a third-and-long, third-and-goal to go. And we have an edge at the edge, and we we're not able to get home and get them down."
“I don't think there's really a manufacturing of pressure. I think manufacturing of pressure is blitzing and bringing more than they can handle or trying to free guys up. So, in terms of getting pressure with the front, it's on us to go win our matchups when that is the play call for us to rush four, and put pressure on them rushing four," Armstead said.
"And just really focus for us up front, focusing on that. When we are called on to go get them with four, making sure that we're putting our best foot forward and we're locked in and we're going to win our matchups and whatever they throw at us. Chips, double teams or whatever it may be we’ve got to find a way.”
