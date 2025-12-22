3 Reasons Jaguars' Liam Coen Should Be Coach of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has his team in the running, but it is his own name that should be in the running for a key accolade.

Coen has the Jaguars with their highest win total since 2007 and there are still two games to go, underscoring just how impressive Coen's first year with the franchise has been -- and illustrating his clear case as Coach of the Year. So, here are three reasons Coen deserves to walk home with the hardware.

Lawrence's Rebirth

The biggest reason Coen was hired was arguably because of the idea that he could be the coach to finally help Trevor Lawrence reach his ceiling. And while it was a bit touch-and-go at first, Lawrence has played the best football of his career over the last month and has the Jaguars in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Past Coach of the Year winners have brought home the award thanks to being quarterback whisperers, and Coen should be no different. Ben Johnson has a similar case due to his work with Caleb Williams, but there is a key difference that separates the two: Williams is on a rookie deal, making it easier for Johnson and the Bears to put pieces around him. The Jaguars' success is being spearheaded by the highly-paid Lawrence.

The Staff He's Built

One strong indication of the job a coach has done is the strength of his coaching staff. Arguably, the greatest reason the Doug Pederson era went out with a whimper was due to staff issues (losing Jim Bob Cooter, hiring Ryan Nielsen). While Coen calls the plays for the Jaguars , he handpicked his first coaching staff and has seemingly done a stellar job doing so.

Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will both likely draw head coach interviews this offseason, while units that struggled last year like the offensive line and secondary have taken massive leaps under Coen's staff. The Jaguars' roster has developed all season, the sign of strong coaching.

Overcoming the Jaguars' Past

Maybe it is something in the water, but the Jaguars' history over the last two decades has been less than kind pretty much no matter what the Jaguars have tried. Yes they have caught fire a few times, such as 2017 and 2022, but it never felt sustainable. Now, it does, and Coen deserves credit for that.

Jacksonville’s six consecutive wins are the second longest win streak in a single season in fran- chise history. The Jaguars own a +113 point differential during the streak, the best scoring margin over a six-game span in franchise history and the best by any NFL team across six games in 2025. Coen has turned the Jaguars into a true contender despite all of their history indicating that it would be difficult to do so.

