Why Suggested Free Agent Pairing Makes Little Sense for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to get better this offseason. The primary question, of course, is how?

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will have several oppurtunities to upgrade the roster in the coming months, but in roughly 40 days he will get his second bite at the free agency apple.

With free agency just over a month away, there has been plenty of focus on pairings for free agents, and it is no different for the Jaguars. With that in mind, there is one recent suggestion the Jaguars are better off avoiding.

Bad Fit

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at one 2026 free agent that is a seamless fit for each team, and for the Jaguars they landed on this name: Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.

"The Jaguars should retain the bulk of the roster from their impressive 2025 campaign, with Lloyd as the elephant in the room. At the same time, Jacksonville could stand to better its safety room with Andrew Wingard a free agent," PFF said.

"Thompson has been a steady presence in the Cardinals’ secondary, earning at least a 64.4 overall PFF grade in each of his seven career seasons. He brings positional versatility by logging 1,160 or more snaps at free safety, in the box or in the slot. Further, Thompson would also fit defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile’ s zone-oriented scheme well, as his 73.5 PFF coverage grade on Cover 3, Quarters or Cover 6 is the ninth-best among qualified safeties since 2024."

With all of this in mind, it is hard to sit here and think the No. 1 free agent the Jaguars should pursue this March is a safety. I expect big changes to the defensive depth chart this offseason, but safety might be the position group where the Jaguars have the most young talent, and they already have a replacement ready for Andrew Wingard.

Eric Murray is already going to clearly enter next season as a starter for the Jaguars. Next to him the Jaguars will deploy either fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson, who had a breakout season in 2025, or last year's third-round pick in Caleb Ransaw.

As for filling the Andrew Wingard role as a top backup and special teams ace, the Jaguars have Day 3 gem Rayuan Lane. Thompson is a good player, but the Jaguars seem set enough at safety right now. They could add one, but it hardly makes sense as their top priority.

