Why Super Bowl LX Could Seem Familiar for Jaguars Fans

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans can only watch Super Bowl LX from home. However, there's a lot for the team to glean from the upcoming title clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Neither of these two contenders has the makings of a one-hit wonder. If the Jaguars mean to compete for championships in the near future, they'll likely have to go through one of these two teams at some point.



In Week 6, Jacksonville showed that it could keep up with Seattle, narrowly losing 20-12 at home. Head Coach Mike Vrabel and his staff should have made the Patriots study that game diligently, considering that Super Bowl LX might play out the same way.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) sheds off Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy (91) during the third quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars-Seahawks might be the game script for Super Bowl LX



There are a lot of similarities between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams are led by a new coach, have young dual-threat quarterbacks leading the offense, and have a balanced approach on both sides of the ball. There are also distinctions, of course, but the Seattle Seahawks might be able to use the same game plan that they did in Week 6 against the Pats in Super Bowl LX.



In their win over the Jaguars, the Seahawks completely shut down Jacksonville's ground game. Seattle kept Trevor Lawrence contained, allowing just three carries for nine yards from the QB. It'll hope to repeat that success against Drake Maye and prevent him from exposing the defense with his legs. The Jaguars' running backs didn't fare much better, with Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten combining for just 41 yards on 14 total attempts.



On the bright side, Jacksonville was able to neutralize Seattle's rushing attack, too. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet went for only 58 yards on 22 carries. New England, with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, has the personnel necessary to do the same and force Sam Darnold to win it for the Seahawks with his arm. He was able to do just that against the Jaguars in Week 6.



For the most part, Jacksonville's defense did a good job limiting Seattle's offense. The Jaguars held them to just 13 first downs, 1-of-12 on third-down conversions, and 20 total points. Unfortunately, the Seahawks were able to hit on a few big plays in the passing game — a 32-yarder to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that led to a field goal, a 61-yard seam shot for a touchdown to JSN, and another 61-yard play-action completion to AJ Barner that effectively sealed the win for Seattle.

New England has gotten to the Super Bowl behind a stellar defensive run throughout the postseason, but it'll have to be nearly perfect to keep the Seahawks away from the Lombardi.

