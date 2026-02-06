How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Fared at NFL Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a finalist for two key awards at Thursday's NFL Honors.

Lawrence was a finalist for both Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year, one year after one of the most down years of his career as the Jaguars ' franchise quarterback. Ultimately, though, Lawrence fell short of postseason honors.

Lawrence Gets Shut Out

Despite Lawrence having a strong case for both awards, he failed to make the ground needed to take either one home. Lawrence saw Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford win the MVP award, though this was always the expected outcome. The fact is, Lawrence being nominated as a finalist to begin with is a noteworthy statement for what his 2025 season was.

Lawrence was dominant down the stretch for the Jaguars as they won eight games in a row to close out the season. Lawrence played the best football of his career, including a six-touchdown performance against the New York Jets and a statement road win against the Denver Broncos the next week.

With that said, Lawrence seemed like a top candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. Lawrence dealt with a shoulder injury and a franchise in disarray in 2024, while his last appearance for the year came on a play in which he was concussed after an illegal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. For all intents and purposes, 2024 was right up there with Lawrence's dreadful, Urban Meyer-induced rookie season.

But the Jaguars pushed all the right buttons in the offseason to set Lawrence up for success in a big way in the 2025 offseason. The firing of head coach Doug Pederson and exit of general manager Trent Baalke opened up the door for the Jaguars to hire Liam Coen , who became a Coach of the Year finalist after a terrific 13-4 campaign.

Regardless of how you slice it, the Jaguars and Lawrence were some of the biggest stories of the entire 2025 NFL season. The way Lawrence was playing by the end of the year, it hardly appeared there were many quarterbacks playing at a higher level than the Jaguars' fifth-year quarterback.

Lawrence was excellent for the Jaguars in 2025 and has officially answered each of the questions that were once facing him. Going home from NFL honors without an award does nothing to change that, other than set him up for another run next season.

