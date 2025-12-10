Why This Jaguars Star Could Surprisingly Lead Fantasy Championship Runs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heating up at the perfect time. They've now won four games in a row to climb to the top of the AFC South, capped off with a head-to-head win over the Indianapolis Colts to rip away the division crown. Now, they control their own destiny to make the postseason and even have an outside shot at capturing the one seed in the conference.



Not only are the Jaguars making an incredible playoff push in real life, but they've likely helped bring a few teams into the fantasy postseason, too. Travis Etienne Jr. has been excellent all year, currently 13th in average full-PPR scoring among running backs, well above his ADP.

Jakobi Meyers has been a strong WR3/FLEX option since coming to Jacksonville. Even Brian Thomas Jr. looks like he's back on track to be a legitimate weekly starter. But the dark-horse option on this offense is the one that's been primarily responsible for their success in real life: quarterback Trevor Lawrence.



Can Trevor Lawrence win fantasy championships?



Against the Indianapolis Colts, Trevor Lawrence had arguably his best game of the season. It wasn't his greatest statistical output, but he made big throw after big throw in a downpour to lead his Jacksonville Jaguars to a crucial divisional win to take sole possession of the lead in the AFC South. In Week 14, he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing to go along with four carries for 16 yards, giving him his third straight game with 19 or more fantasy points.



In that span, he's been the fifth-highest average scorer at his position. The Jaguars have a couple of favorable matchups during the fantasy playoffs, against the New York Jets and the reeling Indianapolis Colts. NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that Lawrence is at least worth picking up for the first round of the postseason:



"As I've written before in this space, relying on Trevor Lawrence feels like a gamble. His turnover issues in the very recent past are not forgotten. There's a reason he's still available in a majority of NFL.com fantasy leagues. Let's not forget this is the waiver wire article, though.

He's averaged a starter-worthy 20.5 fantasy PPG in the last two weeks and next has a favorable home draw against a Jets defense that didn't have any answers versus the Dolphins on Sunday. Jacksonville might pound the ball on the ground, like Miami did in its Week 14 stomping of New York, but another 20-point game should be well within reach for Lawrence."

