3 Beautiful Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Beatdown of Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to find offensive consistency this season. They've shown some highly encouraging flashes in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, but they've also hit some brutal low points.

Jacksonville knew that it would need its offense to step up in a critical Week 14 divisional matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, in case the game turned into a shootout against Daniel Jones and an attack that was on pace to make NFL history earlier this year.



Because of their potential, the Jaguars have had some quality fantasy performances throughout the campaign, but they just haven't had the consistent success necessary to be trusted on a weekly basis, outside of Travis Etienne Jr. It's still too early to say that they've earned the right to be called dependable, but a 36-19 win over the Colts certainly helps their case.



Jaguars fired on all cylinders



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence



It was difficult to gauge how Trevor Lawrence would perform in such a huge spot, especially in the rain. However, he exceeded all expectations, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing. He also ran three times for another 16 yards and avoided any turnovers. That gave him 19.36 fantasy points for the week.



The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 5-2 when T-Law puts up at least 19, and he's done so in his last three outings. Jacksonville has a couple of favorable matchups down the stretch of the fantasy playoffs against the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts again. He has a decent chance to finish as a top-12 quarterback in the fantasy postseason.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) breaks for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr.



Trevor Lawrence versus Daniel Jones wasn't the only high-profile duel in this game. With the rainy forecast, many expected it to come down to whether Travis Etienne Jr. or Jonathan Taylor would have the better day. The Jaguars came out on top, and ETN helped lead the charge by beating his matchup.



ETN finished with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught one pass for a gain of eight. That gave him 21.2 points this week. If the Jaguars can control their upcoming games against the Jets and the Colts, he should have a strong finish to the season.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

3. Jakobi Meyers & Brian Thomas Jr.



The Jaguars were without Parker Washington today, so they knew they'd need Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. to step up. They both did. Meyers finished with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, while rushing three times for nine yards. BTJ had arguably his best game of the season, reeling in three receptions for 87 yards.



Jacksonville's WR room is a bit of a mixed bag now because of the depth. Meyers' quickly established rapport with T-Law is impossible to ignore, so he should be the weekly starter of the group, but Washington and BTJ should be playable options in a pinch, too.

For our key fantasy takeaways after each Jaguars game, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.