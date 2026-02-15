Why Jaguars' Travis Etienne Will Have Suitors in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason, and they will have to decide on which players they want to bring back and which ones they will let walk in free agency. The Jaguars are coming off a season where they were AFC South champions and won 13 games.

It was a season that surprised a lot of people, and that is something the Jaguars are looking to build on next season. They want to make more noise than they did a season ago.

For head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, this offseason will be the first one where they are looking to keep the team intact from last season.

That is never an easy thing to do for any team, especially with the success this team had last season. The players that will be entering free agency had a good season for the Jaguars and have put themselves on the radar of many teams out there. These teams are going to look to get them to come to them this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest decision the Jaguars could potentially end up making this offseason is with free agent running back Travis Etienne Jr. Etienne has spent his own career with the Jaguars, and his coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. Etienne was the lead back last season, and he did not disappoint. He was one of the best running backs, and he showed his coaches why he should be back next season and run it back in Jacksonville.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports released his list of the Top 100 free agents this offseason. Here is where he has Etienne ranked and his prediction of where he expects him to end up.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

20. Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

Etienne, 27, has been a steady run presence in the last four years in Jacksonville, rushing for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Keeping him will mean a nice raise — let's say $8 million a year — but the Jaguars were pleased with fourth-round rookie Bhayshul Tuten in limited use this past season. Using the franchise tag at $14.5 million seems too expensive at a position where there isn't much guaranteed money beyond the first year on many contracts.

Prediction: Signs with Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to score a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars and Etienne decide to go their separate ways, the Jaguars will have options in the free agency running back market.

