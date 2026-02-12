Jaguars Surging in Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

Super Bowl LX was last Sunday, which marked the official end of the NFL season. Now, all teams are in the offseason and are looking to improve. Every team has seen the Super Bowl, and they are all searching for their team to be the next team to win.

They want to be on the big stage. For some, it is something they could do next season, for others, it is going to take some time. This is the team that every team is looking to be in, players to make their teams better next season.

One team that has a Super Bowl window that has opened up for them is the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are a team on the come up and they are looking to get better this offseason. They are young and full of talent.

They got to experience success this past season, but they know they could take it to a different level next season. They have the right personnel, players. and resources to be one of the top teams once again in the AFC in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are looking to win the AFC South once again next season and get back to the playoffs and this time, make a deep run to the Super Bowl. Another offseason under head coach Liam Coen's leadership and offense will be huge for this team.

After Super Bowl LX, here is where Eric Edholm has the Jaguars ranked. They landed inside the top 10.

Rank 9) Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen has built up a pretty good stack of chips at the table with an unexpectedly good first season with the Jaguars, but you know how those things go. Now the expectations have been reset, and the Jaguars will mostly be treated as contenders as we wonder when the proverbial next step comes. The defense looks to be in good shape overall, far exceeding expectations yet buoyed with a solid base of talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s even a case to be made for the passing game being a big plus, withTrevor Lawrence-- albeit a bit inconsistently -- delivering some big performances. But the run game kept waning in effectiveness down the stretch, so that could be an area of focus this offseason.

Even though Travis Etienne had one of his best seasons, it’s reasonable to ask how deeply the team will financially go in on him and what moves the team might make this offseason to improve the rushing offense as a whole.

(EDITORâ€™S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

