How Jaguars Will Benefit From Tytus Howard Being Traded Out of AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have managed to have quite the lucky run this offseason by, well, doing nothing.

Last week, the Jaguars saw the Tennessee Titans trade away ascending defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat for Jermaine Johnson off the worst year of his career. Now, the Jaguars have seen another top player leave the AFC South.

Tytus Howard's Exit

"The Texans and Browns have agreed to terms on a trade to send starting RT Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Much-needed OL help. Plus, Howard gets a new 3-year, $63M extension," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning, marking the second AFC South trade in the last week.

The trade, which will not be made official until the new league year begins next week, sends away one of the top tackles in the AFC South and, arguably, the best offensive lineman the Texans have. Howard, the Texans' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, started 93 games for the Texans in seven seasons, along with four playoff games.

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) walks off the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now, Howard is leaving Houston on similar terms as former Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Last year, the Texans traded Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, despite massive questions along their offensive line. Tunsil went on to have a fantastic season for the Commanders and was once again one of the top tackles in football, and it did not appear after 2025 that the Texans were the winners in that trade.

Now the Texans are trading Howard after he started 16 games in both playoff games for them in 2025. While the Texans have made other additions at offensive tackle in recent years, this is another example of them trading arguably the top talent on their worst unit. And this is one the Jaguars should aim to take advantage of.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line has been a problem spot for years now. The Jaguars, who split last year series with the Texans, have seen defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen have major performances against the Texans in the past. Now, the Texans are getting even weaker along that front and the Jaguars could stand to benefit from it.

It isn't as if Howard is coming off a down year. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked No. 8 among qualifying offensive tackles in pass-blocking efficiency and he did not allow a single sack on the season. The Texans got cheaper here, clearly to make room for future deals -- but they also got a bit worse.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) takes the field prior to a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

