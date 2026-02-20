Jaguars Will Have to Embrace This Tough Truth About DL Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a clear need along the interior defensive line this offseason, but that need might be harder to fill than most think.

The Jaguars' defensive tackle position has often been labeled as priority No. 1 for the Jaguars this offseason, at least externally. But as things stand today, they could find some trouble finding a difference-maker in this year's defensive line market.

DL Woes

ESPN's Ben Solak recently ranked each position's market strength this offseason in terms of available talent in the draft and free agency, and the Jaguars will clearly have to face the music at defensive tackle if his assessment is accurate.

"Can the draft class save the defensive tackle-needy teams? Not really! There is no sure thing along the defensive interior in the 2026 draft class. For those teams already secure with their 2026 starters, there are some high-upside swings, though. Peter Woods (Clemson) entered the 2025 season as one of the top draft prospects overall, and while his stock fell some following a down year, the potential is still clearly there for a game-wrecking 3-technique," Solak said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Caleb Banks (Florida) looked to build on a strong 2024, but he lost all but three games in the 2025 season to a foot injury. Both will likely go Round 1 not just because the class is generally poor, but because defensive tackle is such a premium position and many teams will enter the draft with needs unanswered by free agency. Those who miss out on Woods and Banks will go after Texas Tech's Lee Hunter or Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, but both are true nose tackles who aren't ready to impact the pass rush often in Year 1."

In short, this draft class doesn't have a Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter, Quinnen Williams, or Christian Barmore. It appears it also doesn't have a Jordan Davis, a Mason Graham, or a Derrick Brown. There are some talented players, but it doesn't appear there are many X-Factors, which is what the Jaguars need along the interior defensive line.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It doesn't appear as if the clear answer for the Jaguars is to just pay a defensive tackle, either. Unlike in past seasons, there do not appear to be many top-tier defensive tackles set to get big pay days next month. There are still some solid players, of course, but perhaps none that can truly take the Jaguars over the hump.

"Weird, weird, weird year when there are simply no interior defensive linemen to go around. This is a position that has been better and better appreciated by league analysts and fans alike in recent years -- not to mention by owners' wallets. After Milton Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency last season on the back of one year of productive rotational play, the message couldn't be ignored: If a front office has the chance to get a field-tipping player at this position, it should do it," Solak said.

"Well, there aren't any this year. One -- just one! -- defensive tackle made Bowen's top 50 free agent list this cycle. Broncos veteran Franklin-Myers is an extremely likable player with inside-outside versatility, a powerful bull rush and a three-down skill set. But he'll turn 30 next season, and the Broncos already told us what they thought of Franklin-Myers when they extended fellow defensive tackle Malcolm Roach in November -- months after re-signing another defensive tackle D.J. Jones -- to run next to Zach Allen. Franklin-Myers was low on their priority list."

