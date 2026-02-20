Why the Jaguars Thrive Without a No. 1 WR
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's most interesting wide receiver rooms.
As things stand today, the receiver room is set to look a bit different from what it did when training camp opened last season. A few pieces have changed, but the biggest difference is the Jaguars' pecking order at receiver.
Entering training camp last year, the Jaguars had a clear No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., and the passing game was set to flow through him. Dyami Brown was starting across from him, Travis Hunter was focusing on receiver, but still splitting his time between receiver and cornerback, and Parker Washington was the clear top backup.
This time around, Thomas isn't the No. 1 receiver because ... nobody is. Between Thomas, Meyers, Washington, and Hunter, the Jaguars have four receivers alone who all led the team in targets in different weeks.
With so many talented wideouts, the Jaguars don't have a No. 1 receiver -- and that is just the way they have designed it to this point.
Thomas led the Jaguars in targets in three of the Jaguars' first six games, but he only led them in targets once after Week 6. From that point on, Washington led the team in targets seven times, and Meyers led them in targets three times.
The passing game was distributed at a higher clip, and if it leaned toward anyone, it leaned toward Washington and not Thomas. While that leads to some fantasy-based analysis to shift public opinion away from Thomas, it actually makes the Jaguars a stronger unit.
Trevor Lawrence has played his best when he operates as a point guard who evenly facilitates to his targets, which is what he did in 2022 and at the end of 2025. When he forced passes to a target-heavy player, such as in 2023 and the start of 2025, he has struggled.
The Jaguars, to their credit, have seemed to embrace the idea that instead of one top receiver and three backups, they have four receivers who can all lead the passing game that day if it is what is needed.
"The cool thing about our offensive system, and this is my observation and Liam can dive into the details, is each and every game presents a different problem for an opponent. You never know who it is that's going to pop off," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.
"You look back at the output of the collective. We had three receivers go over 700 yards. That's abnormal. That's not typical. To be able to spread the wealth, so to speak, is a really positive thing."
"With Jakobi’s [WR Jakobi Meyers] arrival, it certainly allowed B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] to continue to level up in areas that fit within the system itself that were fit for his skill set and allowed him to be the best version of himself down that back stretch of the season. I think beyond that you saw even in [WR] Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities."
The Jaguars have the pieces on offense to skyrocket once again in 2026. At receiver, the Jaguars' lack of a dominant option might actually be their secret weapon -- and it might just depend on what week it is.
