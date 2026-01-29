Why Jim Schwartz Drama Further Vincidicates Grant Udinski's Browns Decision

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, was a great day for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. The franchise officially announced that they were bringing back both their offensive and defensive coordinators, Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile. After the team's impressive 2025 season, the Jaguars were in danger of losing two of the architects behind their incredible turnaround.



After Liam Coen's Coach of the Year campaign in his first go at the post at the NFL level, several competitors around the league sought to find their own transformative new lead. Hiring away one of his chief disciples was an obvious way to potentially achieve that goal. Campanile landed interviews with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens, while Udinski met with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, both decided to stay in Duval, despite still being in the running for some of those openings.



Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has a word with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns handled it all wrong



When Grant Udinski pulled out of the running for the Cleveland Browns job and signed his new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was still a legitimate candidate to become the next AFC North head coach. There was speculation that he did so only because he was no longer under consideration, but that's not the case. Shortly after it was announced that he would run it back with the Jaguars, the Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.



He was among a handful of finalists for the job, along with Udinski, Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhase, and Cleveland's own defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. That begs the question, if Udinski was still in the running, why did he pull out of the race? More likely than not, he realized that the Browns' job might be more costly to his career prospects.



#Browns DC Jim Schwartz was upset at being passed over for HC and told coaches he doesn’t plan on staying in Cleveland, sources tell The Insiders.



Schwartz is under contract and the team wants him but it’s a situation that at the very least needs to be worked through. pic.twitter.com/wdHYELSYkK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 28, 2026

Cleveland has struggled mightily to field a consistently competitive roster, doesn't have a solidified franchise quarterback, still has Deshaun Watson on the books for nearly $130 million, and just fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. This latest coaching cycle further showed the dysfunction of the franchise. Reportedly, the Browns had all of their candidates undergo rigorous aptitude and personality tests rather than a traditional interview process. Schwartz, their current DC, also felt scorned by their decision to pass over him for Monken.



With @wzaldridge for @NFLonCBS: The Browns have hoped they can keep Jim Schwartz after not hiring him as head coach. We'll see how good they are at convincing him pic.twitter.com/7MmRx15f4L — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2026

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Cleveland wants to keep him at his current position, after he led a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed per game and second in sacks. Now, the Browns will either have to find a new defensive coordinator or mend their relationship with Schwartz. This would have been the same situation Udinski would have been in if he had landed and accepted the job. Who knows how far this debacle will go, or what ripple effects it may have throughout the franchise?

