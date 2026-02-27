Identifying Players the Jaguars Should Franchise Tag

The Jacksonville Jaguars are between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they're coming off a playoff debut where they were a field goal away from knocking out the Buffalo Bills and potentially making a run at the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, they have negative cap space and plenty of important free agents to bring back. This is an incredibly stressful position for Liam Coen and James Gladstone , who have to improve their team while doing so with no money. Should they be considering using their franchise tag?

Potential Franchise Tag Candidates

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying franchise tag candidates for each team. For the Jaguars, he thinks that nobody should be brought back using the tag, and I agree with him.

"The Jaguars employed two top-15 free agents last season, but the difficulty is that neither will realistically be granted the franchise tag...Further, running back Travis Etienne (74.5 PFF rushing grade) could have a robust market, and the Jaguars’ investment in running backs last draft points to a potential split", said Locker.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs upfield in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Travis Etienne Jr. is coming off his most productive season, the Jaguars have another exciting back waiting in the wings for them. Bhayshul Tuten showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, and I think he's going to be one of the most improved players in 2026.

That can't happen if Etienne Jr. is still ahead of him in the depth chart. Another player they must be considering is Devin Lloyd , who may be brought back for one more season, delaying the market-shattering contract he's eligible to receive.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Franchise tagging Lloyd is delaying the inevitable, even if they need him in their pursuit of becoming consecutive AFC South champions for the first time in franchise history. Their cap situation is so bad right now that paying Lloyd a good amount for an extra year of his production isn't going to help.

The Jaguars' front office may have to accept that they missed their window of contention with Lloyd on their team, but that doesn't mean it has to be the end for them. The only way for them to get better in the future is by having money to bring in free agents and pay their star draft picks. Even if it means taking a step back in 2026, they shouldn't franchise tag any of their upcoming free agents.

