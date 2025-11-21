Quintin Morris Gets Candid on Jaguars' Ascension
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris spoke in the locker room this week about his breakout Week 11 performance, and we were there for it all.
To watch Morris' comments, view below.
For a transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: On stepping into new role?
Morris: I think what Liam told us is just being a star in your role, like, again, you know, I haven't been asked to do much as far as offensively, but obviously with the numbers and, you know, guys going down, just being able to come in, plug in, and, you know, the play doesn't drop off and come off the ball with that same attitude. So that's, you know, what I've been looking to do, and kind of battling adversity. Started off the season practice squad and was able to work my way up. And you know, that's just what the NFL, not just the Jaguars, just the NFL is about, and just persevering through that.
Q: What have you learned about Jaguars?
Morris: The intensity that we play with and like we go as coach goes. And, I mean, I think you've seen a lot of how, how he is in the media and stuff, and it's, I feel like it's real genuine when it's with how Liam is. And I think that, you know, that kind of flows through the locker room so guys respect him and, you know, buy into what he's trying to do here.
Q: What did it mean to run it 50 times and impose will?
Morris: Honestly, I just became a bigger fan of, honestly, more so the blocking plays than the pass plays. I mean, everybody wants to score touchdowns, but like, you know, the work you put in and putting guys on the ground, it's just, like, very exciting.
Q: Is it exciting to block for guys like Etienne and Tuten?
Morris: It takes all 11. I think that's something that's been preached all year. Like, you notice, like the wideouts getting in there blocking. The guys are running downfield, and they always say, like, as the big men go, the little guys will follow. So, you know, we're going as they go. And that's kind of been the mindset, and that's why we can run the ball 50 times and you're gonna know we're running it 50 times and there's nothing you can do about it.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.