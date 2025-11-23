Jaguars Offense Could Provide Big Fantasy Week vs. Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been a consistently productive fantasy football team in the 2025 NFL season. There were high hopes that they could be an explosive offense under Head Coach Liam Coen, with some high-profile weapons for him to unlock and fully utilize, such as Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr.
Aside from ETN, those other stars have been huge disappointments, at least from a fantasy perspective. T-Law has had his moments in the top-12 scorers among quarterbacks in a few weeks, but he hasn't had the sustainable output to make him a trustworthy option for anyone who's not in a crunch.
BTJ has arguably been the most underwhelming fantasy player in the league this year, especially when factoring in his lofty average draft position following a dominant rookie showing in 2024. Travis Hunter Jr., the second-overall pick in this past NFL draft, was also disappointing before incurring a season-ending knee injury in practice. But it's not too late for the Jaguars to field some fantasy sleepers that could win their fantasy managers some key games down the stretch.
Which Jaguars will turn it on against Cardinals?
The good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fantasy managers is that they're about to enter a pretty soft slate down the stretch of the fantasy schedule. This week, they take on the Arizona Cardinals' middling defense. Then, they get the Tennessee Titans in their next game, the New York Jets in Week 15, and a potential shootout with the Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 14 and 17, the latter of which represents the championship round in most fantasy leagues.
It all starts in this next game versus the Cardinals, though. The Jaguars are coming off a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, in which they scored five touchdowns and ran for nearly 200 yards. The question now is, which players can have another great day in Week 12?
Jakobi Meyers is a quality option at FLEX or even WR2 this week, as he'll be the top available wideout for the Jaguars with Brian Thomas Jr. out with an ankle injury. He's had a quick start with this Jacksonville offense since getting traded, and should be able to further capitalize now that he's had three weeks of practice with his new team. Travis Etienne Jr. is a weekly starter at this point, but Bhayshul Tuten is an interesting sleeper option as well, with potential to start a hot streak. Lawrence could go off in this one, but he probably shouldn't be trusted considering his individual output doesn't really correlate with the team's success.
Keep track of the Jaguars' fantasy prospects in each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.