One Veteran Free Agent the Jaguars Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Starting Tuesday, teams can begin to sign free agents who no longer count toward the compensatory formula. Like last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly look like a team to watch in this regard.

The Jaguars added 28 rookies over the last few days, drafting 10 players and then adding 18 undrafted free agents to their ranks. The Jaguars' roster certainly looks different than a did a month ago, but we should not expect James Gladstone to be done.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars added several players in free agency after the draft last season, including Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Dennis Gardeck. The question is now who they might look to add next as Gladstone continues to fine-tune the roster.

But who is one free agent the Jaguars must explore adding after their bust draft weekend? We break it down below.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

One Free Agent They Must Add

If I were the Jaguars, I would be looking at adding a defensive end, a linebacker, and a cornerback in free agency still. I think one interesting fit would be former Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano due to some of the Bills connections the Jaguars have on the staff with special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, defensive lines coach Matt Edwards, and Director of Strength and Conditioning coordinator Eric Ciano.

With that said, I am going a different direction -- still a player with Bills connections, but at a different position. Instead, I think the Jaguars should explore signing veteran pass-rusher A.J. Epenesa . He recorded just 2.5 sacks last season, but he had 19 sacks combined in the three seasons before then, with at least six sacks in each season. He is not a game-changing pass-rusher, but he had over a 10% pressure rate last season and could slot in as an EDGE3 or EDGE4 at a cheap rate.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It is clear the Jaguars know their pass-rush is still looking for teeth. Perhaps the Jaguars fell victim toa run on pass-rushers during the second-round, but the Jaguars did not draft a pass-rusher until they traded up for Wesley Williams in the fourth-round. They then took Zach Durfee in the seventh round, but it is hard to say those additions change much.

"That's hard to say that it's any different than where it was towards the end of last season. I think the exciting thing from my vantage point is we got some really good football players across that defensive front, and our scheme is prepped to tie not only the rush plan but also the back-end coverage together in a way that's going to make it really impactful," Gladstone said ater the draft.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Teams are likely not going to be knocking down Epenesa's door in the wake of the draft, but he has proven to be a quality depth piece and the Jaguars have enough coaches with connections to him to warrant the signing. Add in what would likely be a cheap price, and the Jaguars could find an easy match with Epenesa following the draft.