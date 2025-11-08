Jaguars Defense Receiving a Major Boon in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an incredible opportunity in Week 10. They're going on the road to take on the Houston Texans without quarterback C.J. Stroud. This gives the Jags the chance to start a win streak against a hampered opponent and an opening to bury one of their divisional opponents in the dirt.
A loss would move the Texans to 3-6 on the season, effectively snuffing out their postseason aspirations this year. On the other hand, Jacksonville would move to 6-3 and 2-0 in the division. A win in Week 10 would effectively double the Jaguars' chances of making the playoffs.
Still, even with Davis Mills suiting up in place of Stroud, this is far from a "gimme" for Jacksonville. After all, they've already lost to a backup quarterback earlier this season, when they fell victim to a 90-yard game-winning drive from Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Thankfully, the Jaguars will be getting a much-needed defensive addition for this matchup.
Devin Lloyd is back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered some severe defensive regression. During their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, they notched 14 takeaways and allowed just 20 points per game. Since that span, they've given up 28 points a week and forced just one turnover.
A major contributing factor to that steep drop-off for the Jaguars has been Devin Lloyd's absence, who's missed the last two and a half games with a calf issue. Jacksonville was hoping that he could return against the Las Vegas Raiders after the bye week. Unfortunately, he couldn't suit up, but he's been a full participant in practices this week. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked if his star linebacker would be available in Week 10's clash with the Houston Texans, to which he replied simply, "Absolutely."
A follow-up question was raised about what made the coach and his staff comfortable with clearing Lloyd for the Texans game:
"Just the consistent volume of reps not affecting the movements. That's really what it came down to. He's been looking great in Indy [individual periods] and then in the limited amount of reps he was getting kind of leading up to. It was just the volume, the everyday, the every play, the every drill going through it pain-free and without any issues."
