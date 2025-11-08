Jaguar Report

Jaguars Defense Receiving a Major Boon in Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars go into a crucial Week 10 matchup. Thankfully, they have some much-needed reinforcements inbound.

Andy Quach

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an incredible opportunity in Week 10. They're going on the road to take on the Houston Texans without quarterback C.J. Stroud. This gives the Jags the chance to start a win streak against a hampered opponent and an opening to bury one of their divisional opponents in the dirt.

A loss would move the Texans to 3-6 on the season, effectively snuffing out their postseason aspirations this year. On the other hand, Jacksonville would move to 6-3 and 2-0 in the division. A win in Week 10 would effectively double the Jaguars' chances of making the playoffs.

Still, even with Davis Mills suiting up in place of Stroud, this is far from a "gimme" for Jacksonville. After all, they've already lost to a backup quarterback earlier this season, when they fell victim to a 90-yard game-winning drive from Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Thankfully, the Jaguars will be getting a much-needed defensive addition for this matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd is back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered some severe defensive regression. During their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, they notched 14 takeaways and allowed just 20 points per game. Since that span, they've given up 28 points a week and forced just one turnover.

A major contributing factor to that steep drop-off for the Jaguars has been Devin Lloyd's absence, who's missed the last two and a half games with a calf issue. Jacksonville was hoping that he could return against the Las Vegas Raiders after the bye week. Unfortunately, he couldn't suit up, but he's been a full participant in practices this week. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked if his star linebacker would be available in Week 10's clash with the Houston Texans, to which he replied simply, "Absolutely."

A follow-up question was raised about what made the coach and his staff comfortable with clearing Lloyd for the Texans game:

"Just the consistent volume of reps not affecting the movements. That's really what it came down to. He's been looking great in Indy [individual periods] and then in the limited amount of reps he was getting kind of leading up to. It was just the volume, the everyday, the every play, the every drill going through it pain-free and without any issues."

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.