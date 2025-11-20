Liam Coen Highlights Underrated Performer for Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-4 through the first 11 weeks of the 2025 NFL season. They've put themselves in a great position to make a playoff push down the stretch, and possibly even win the AFC South division. Their record is even more impressive considering the brutal schedule they've faced so far.
Now, they have the opportunity to stack up wins against lesser opponents, starting in Week 12 against the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals. The Jaguars' upcoming opponent has won just one of their last eight games, and they'll be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the fifth straight contest.
However, Jacksonville can't take this one lightly, especially considering their recent history against backup field generals. Now, they go on the road to take on one of the best understudies in the NFL. The Jaguars have to bring their A-game defensively against Jacoby Brissett.
Jacoby Brissett deserves his flowers
The Arizona Cardinals have been a poor team in the 2025 NFL season, but it's not necessarily because of Jacoby Brissett or Kyler Murray's absence. In fact, they've averaged over 378 yards and 24 points per game since Brissett took over under center. When Murray was starting, those numbers were at just 288.4 yards and 20.6 points in their first five weeks of the year.
It hasn't led to wins, but the Cardinals' offense actually looks more capable with Brissett leading the way. In their last game, he set an NFL record for completions with 47. Clearly, this isn't a matchup the Jacksonville Jaguars should be taking lightly. Head Coach Liam Coen gave Brissett some rightful props ahead of their Week 12 clash in Arizona:
"I've always thought he could really throw it. Always. You watch the way he's played, I evaluated him kind of at length last year in Tampa. We were just doing quarterback stuff, free agent-wise, and watched him a lot. I thought he was impressive then. And man, the guy [went] 47-of-57 last week. You look at his last [games] since Week 6 — numbers are pretty impressive.
They're throwing at a good click right now and their skill players are playing at a high level. So, Jacoby, everything I've heard of him — I don't know him personally — is just 'pro’s pro.' Not really outcome-driven and just kind of goes through it, knows his talent, knows that he can throw the ball, really well at a high level... It fits for them right now, and they've been able to score points.”
