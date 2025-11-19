What Jaguars' Liam Coen Really Thinks About Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the local media on Wednesday to detail his true thoughts on Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals ahead of Week 12, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcription of Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett?
Coen: “I've always thought he could really throw it. Always. You watch the way he's played, I evaluated him kind of at length last year in Tampa. We were just doing quarterback stuff free agent wise and watched him a lot. I thought he was impressive then. And man, the guy 47-of-57 [completions] last week, you look at his last [games] since Week Six, numbers are pretty impressive.
They're throwing at a good click right now and their skill players are playing at a high level. So, Jacoby, everything I've heard of him, I don't know him personally, is just pro’s pro. Not really outcome driven and just kind of goes through it, knows his talent, knows that he can throw the ball, really well at a high level. And man, you get into a situation ultimately and it fits for them right now and they've been able to score points.”
Q: On the team’s travel plans?
Coen: “Yeah, we'll head out on Saturday. Kind of do our meetings here on Saturday so that when we kind of get out there, we just have a few things to do at night and just try to get there a little bit later. And look we've obviously handled it well thus far in terms of the travel west. So, hopefully we can continue to have the same mindset and mentality going into it and it's a business trip. It's a good trip. It's a team that I know is going to be fighting and it's a great opportunity for us to again, go on the road together as a team and prepare the right way.”
Q: On how to limit Cardinals TE Trey McBride?
Coen: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Trey. He’s extremely versatile, similar in a lot of ways to Brock [Raiders TE Brock Bowers] that way. Look, you've got to have eyes on him and understand where he is in the formation at all times in terms of, okay, is he attached? Is he in the hip? Is he in the slot? Is he at one? And obviously building a plan around stopping guys like that is mixing up looks right, is trying to give different looks and present them and make sure that maybe you have some areas in the red area, whatever it is to double him or take away their best player. That's some things that we're looking at.”
