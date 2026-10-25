Ranking the 8 Best Fits for Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr. Ahead of Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the NFL Trade deadline quickly approaching, it is clear where the majority of the focus is set to be for the Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr.

Perhaps the Jaguars continue to be reluctant to deal the talented former first-round pick and 1,000-yard receiver before the deadline in a few weeks, but all signs (and reports) indicate that there is a better chance than not of him being moved sometime soon.

So if the Jaguars do trade Thomas, which teams make the most sense as trade partners? We identified eight below, ranking them from best to worst.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have always made sense for Thomas due to his connection and relationship with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was his college quarterback. We have already seen that kind of connection play a factor in a receiver trade earlier this season with Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Houston Texans and CJ Stroud, and this would be a similar fit. Even with Dan Quinn on the hot seat, this move would make sense in the short- and long-term for Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

The Commanders badly need receiver help now due to the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin. Even before McLaurin was injured, the Commanders were seen as a team that badly needed to retool its receiver room entering the season. They signed Stefon Diggs, who has been fine, but they need a new future No. 1, and Thomas could be that,

Las Vegas Raiders

If the Jaguars were to trade Thomas to a fellow AFC team, the one that makes the most sense is clearly the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders make a ton of sense as a long-term landing spot for Thomas since they have a hopeful franchise quarterback waiting in the wings in Fernando Mendoza, and their need for a receiver moving forward is clear. Even with the Raiders slipping over the last few weeks, they could also see it as a short-term move.

The Raiders are getting nothing from the receiver room right now outside of Tre Tucker, who is talented but not a WR1. Brock Bowers is elite and Michael Mayer is a nice secondary option, so adding a player with actual WR1 potential (and past WR1 production) like Thomas would make sense. The Raiders are also the type of franchise that could be willing to pay a premium price, too.

Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua combine to make up over 40% of the Rams' targets, and each is dealing with injuries: Nacua has a calf injury and his skill-set and play-style makes him a bit of an injury prone player, while Adams will miss most of the rest of the season with a 6-to-10 week injury he sustained earlier this season. The Rams receivers after them are Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington, which, yeah...

The Rams are in serious trouble of missing the playoffs, and Sean McVay and Les Snead need to find some playmakers quickly. The Jaguars and Rams are very close as franchises due to Liam Coen's and James Gladstone's connections with the franchise, which could potentially make a deal even smoother if the Rams are willing to live with Thomas' flaws as a pass-catcher,.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have one of the best skill player trios in the NFL with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, but they are really lacking in pass-catchers after them. The Falcons' No. 2 receiver right now is Jahan Dotson, and their backup receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch have a combined 21 targets through six games. Thomas could be the perfect foil for London and his ability to win across the middle.

The Falcons are in one of the NFL's most winnable divisions and Thomas' skillset could fit well with Michael Penix's trebuchet downfield throwing style. This would also put Thomas far away from having to face off against the Jaguars anytime soon, which would be another welcomed aspect of a deal with the Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers were mentoned by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as one team that could be looking for receiver help, and I think they make more sense for the Jaguars to do a deal with than most other AFC teams that currently look like a potential playoff team. The Steelers swinging a deal for an explosive field-stretcher with their current offensive ecosystem would be a bit odd but, hey, the Steelers do odd things.

The Steelers' leading target-eaters at wide receiver are a middling DK Metcalf and rookie receiver Germie Bernard. Michael Pittman Jr. has been injured and Roman Wilson is getting fewer looks than Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth, which means a big-play option like Thomas could make a lot of sense for the pass-happy team/

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seem to lose a wide receiver to injury every week or so, and right now it looks like they could be eagerly awaiting the return of Christian Kirk from injury to provide a boost. The 49ers look like one of the best teams in football and have Brock Purdy playing at an MVP-level, so they should not hesistate to add an explosive outside option like Thomas if given the chance to be aggressive with an open window.

The fact that Thomas has struggled with drops and in-breaking routes could prove to be problematic in the 49ers' scheme, but Kyle Shanahan is an elite offensive mind and would likely find a way to fit Thomas in somehow. With that said, Liam Coen is also an elite offensive mind, and he hasn't been able to help the Jaguars find a way to make things work with Thomas.

Seattle Seahawks

We have noted the Seahawks as a team to watch in the past, even if the fit feels a bit more unlikely than the others. The Seahawks are 3-3 at the time of the writing and could be south of .500 by the trade deadline and could need to add an explosive piece to put their struggling offense over the top to gear up for a playoff run. They also lack a strong No. 2 option next to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp not exactly scaring anyone. Teams keep rotating all their coverage to JSN, and Thomas could benefit from it in a big way with a big-armed quarterback like Sam Darnold.

Kansas City Chiefs

If we were ranking the teams that needed Thomas the most, the Chiefs would probably be at the very top of the list. The same logic applies for if we were ranking the teams where Thomas would fit the best skill-set wise. But if you are the Jaguars, are you exactly rushing to give the Chiefs a talented weapon like Thomas? They are the only team on this list who is a true AFC contender, and the Jaguars should be rooting against the Chiefs most weeks , not trying to give them a potential game-changing weapon who they might have to defend in the playoffs.

Kansas City makes a ton of sense as a team who could be interested in Thomas, thus it is impossible to leave them off this list. With that said, the Jaguars would be better off not doing business with the Chiefs right now, for the same reason the Jaguars shouldn't want to send a talented player to a team like the Buffalo Bills.