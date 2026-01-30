Why Keeping Devin Lloyd Might Not Be An Option for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is clear when judging the early makings of this year's free agency market which players could strike the biggest.

Among them is Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd , who could nab one of the most lucrative deals in the entire 2026 free agency class in March. And that projection is exactly why the Jaguars might not even have a choice in keeping him.

Lloyd's Market

Simply put, Lloyd had the kind of season that attached a rocket to his stock. If Lloyd had this season in 2024 but failed to repeat it in 2025, it is unlikely his asking price in March would hit an unsustainable point. But after his career-best season came in his contract year, Lloyd is in the peffect situation to cash in.

In a recent look at defenders due for big deals in March, Pro Football Focus projected a deal for Lloyd with a projected average annual value of $20.1 million, near-record linebacker money.

"The Jaguars declined to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option last offseason, paving the way for the 27-year-old linebacker to test free agency this offseason. Lloyd’s 2025 campaign was nothing short of excellent. He posted the highest PFF overall grade of his career, powered by 80.0-plus marks in each major defensive facet," PFF said.

"He capped his season with second-team All-Pro honors. Jacksonville missed its opportunity to keep Lloyd in the building at a cost-effective price and now will be forced to bid against several NFL franchises in need of a difference-maker at linebacker. Lloyd’s projection of just over $20 million per year would place him as the second-highest-paid linebacker in terms of average annual value, behind only the 49ers’ Fred Warner."

Even if the Jaguars were to see a more conservative figure for Lloyd like $18 million a year, that surely seems like a steep price for a cap-strapped team to pay for an off-ball linebacker. Lloyd is a respected and valued member of the franchise, but he played so well at the perfect time for a massive pay-day, and the Jaguars do not look like the team that should be paying it.

Perhaps the Jaguars do deem themselves requiring Lloyd to stick around, in which case they would make him the highest-paid linebacker in franchise history. But the closer we get to March, the more it looks like Lloyd is set to earn his next big deal elsewhere.

