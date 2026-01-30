Jaguars Free Agency Primer on Who Is Up, Who is Next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is no questioning what kind of offseason this is for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are set to make all the moves they can to ensure they get another bite at the apple in 2026. The 13-4 season in 2025 was terrific, but it means nothing in terms of next year. Now, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have to go prove it again next year.

Free Agent Primer

In terms of the free agents the Jaguars have on their books in the next month or so, the Jaguars will have to quickly determine the fates of these players.

CB Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Dyami Brown

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

DB Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Greg Newsome

WR Tim Patrick

DL Austin Johnson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austin Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Dennis Gardeck

DL Dawuane Smoot

RB DeeJay Dallas

CB Christian Braswell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether the Jaguars retain many, or any, of their big free agents remains to be seen. Lloyd, Etienne and Brown appear to be the most likely Jaguars to strike big in free agency if they make it that far, which could give the Jaguars some leverage in their bid to get more compensatory draft picks moving forward.

Lloyd and Etienne are the biggest question marks, though that has less to do with the value of their retention and more to do with the massive roles they played for the Jaguars last season. Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro and made massive plays in some of the Jaguars' biggest wins. Meanwhile, Etienne had a career season and was arguably the most consistent weapon the Jaguars had all season long.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that said, the Jaguars appear to be more likely than not to let their big free agents walk. The Jaguars have limited cap space and plenty of key players who will be on expiring contracts this season, which means the Jaguars could look to keep other internal targets. This could increase their chances of keeping some of their more under-the-radar free agents such as Dennis Gardeck or Christian Braswell.

As for the types of free agent names the Jaguars should take a look at, the only major name who makes much sense is Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers. Otherwise, some names who could fly a bit below the radar who make sense include the likes of Malcolm Koonce, Donovan Wilson, NaHshon Wright, Derek Barnett, and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

