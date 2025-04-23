Orange County Takes Key Next Step Toward Hosting Jaguars
The future is bright for the Jaguars, both on and off the field. They’ll make their historic first draft choice in the James Gladstone-Liam Coen era on Thursday night. But before that, the franchise got good news on Tuesday.
Officials in Orange County, which encompasses the Orlando area, approved up to $11 million in incentives that put the city firmly in the lead to serve as the Jaguars’ 2027 home.EverBank Stadium is completing a $1.4 billion renovation.
The vote requires the team to play at least eight games at Camping World Stadium in 2027. And if the Jaguars win that season, Orlando would win, too. That’s because $10 million of the approval is guaranteed while an additional $500,000 would be awarded for each playoff game the team potentially hosts.
In 2027, the Jaguars are scheduled as the designated home team for 10 total games (one preseason and nine regular-season contests). One of the regular-season games would be in London. Two of the most attractive games on the team’s 2027 home schedule are the Buffalo Bills and 2024 MVP Josh Allen, and Coen’s former team, Tampa Bay.
Buffalo fans traditionally are among the NFL’s leaders in road-game attendance. Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, who was instrumental in preparing the city for the Jaguars’ potential arrival, believes each home game will generate at least $20 million for the Orlando economy. Hogan also estimates the full 2027 season will attract more than 150,000 visitors.
The next step in the process takes place at the NFL’s spring league meeting, May 20-21 at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Minneapolis. That’s where team president Mark Lamping and the Jaguars are expected to formally submit their summary of 2027 sites, and make a recommendation.
If that recommendation is Orlando, the city has a solid lead. The other venue believed to be competing with Orlando is Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., home of the Florida Gators. The Gainesville location is closer, approximately 90 minutes from Jacksonville, but Camping World Stadium is likely better suited for NFL contests because it’s hosted the Pro Bowl Games the last several years.
Orange County commissioners voted to provide $29 million in total incentives, including funds for UFC, AAU volleyball and WWE events.
