Final Jaguars Prediction For Rams Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make a big statement -- or take a big step backward -- in Week 7 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our final prediction for Sunday's contest.
To watch today's episode, view below.
The biggest hurdle in front of the Jaguars this week as they aim to avoid the first losing streak of the Liam Coen era? None other than Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was the first NFL coach to hire Coen.
“Yeah, you guys know the respect I have for Sean. I think he is just as good, if not better, of a coach after a tough game. Whether it's a tough output for one side of the ball, a loss. I just feel like that's when he's at his best in terms of being able to still put confidence into the guys, the building, the staff, the culture," Coen said.
"I don't know what his record is after a loss, which that has a lot to do with determining coaches’ successes, I think, in a lot of ways. But in terms of his ability to get the guys up every single week, I think is pretty cool. The way he addresses the players, the way that he handles the players, the staff, the coaches from a positive state of mind, but also the standards, the demand, the way that he ultimately wants that team to play. It shows up every single week and win, lose or draw, they play hard.”
Aside from what Coen knows McVay brings as a culture-builder, he also knows the Rams are one of the best offensive schemes the Jaguars are set to see all year -- making Sunday a monumental challenge.
"What makes Sean and those guys I think different, it is just the details that go into it and the amount of—how specific the motions are, how efficient they are at their operation, pre-snap, identifying it. What they're looking for maybe in some of these plays, whether they're can to run or can to pass can to screens, whatever it is. I think that's where he has a notch above," Coen said.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about this Week 7 prediction.
Please let us know your thoughts on this Week 7 prediction when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.