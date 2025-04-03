Sean McVay Measures His Words on Potential Jaguars Selection
James Gladstone, Liam Coen and Sean McVay talked constantly when they worked under the same roof in Woodland Hills, Calif. Now that Gladstone and Coen are in Jacksonville, conversations with McVay may have changed in frequency but certainly not in quality.
And if they shared a quality conversation on one popular pre-draft narrative – whether the shorter arm length of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell will keep him from NFL success – what McVay said Tuesday could be aligned with the Jaguars’ thinking.
“I do get a kick out of that, especially when we talk about a player like Will Campbell, because he plays long,” McVay said Tuesday at the annual league meeting. “You have some guys that might measure with length, but they don't play long.”
McVay said he and his coaches have always focused more on film than arm measurements, prioritizing whether tackles play with extension. And if one of his former coaches, Coen, agrees with McVay, consider Campbell a strong possibility for the Jaguars at 5 in the first round.
“It sure doesn't look like it's going to be an issue to me,” McVay said, regarding Campbell’s arm length and corresponding film. “There are certain things where you have an idea of, ‘Alright, what are the comps around the league in terms of the arm length?’ And some of those different things that allow you to be successful, just based on the nature of what you're asked to do, snap in and snap out, and who you're going against.”
McVay also reminded Gladstone, Coen and everyone else with a pulse that 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald didn’t measure very well in 2014.
“We had a guy that was pretty good, too, that I think some said didn't measure well on the defensive line, and changed the whole game. So, I think those are parts of the evaluation process. But the tape always speaks to you. You might not measure a certain way, but if you are able to overcome it or you show that you're playing the way that you need to be able to play within the framework of your size or whatever it is, that's the most important thing for us.”
And it’s likely the most important thing for the Jaguars, too.
Never forget to follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also do not forget to let us know your feelings when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.