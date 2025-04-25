BREAKING: First Jaguars' Travis Hunter Jersey Unveiled
The Jacksonville Jaguars were the team that made the most shocking move of the 2025 NFL Draft in the first round. The Jaguars traded up the draft board to the second overall pick and took wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter out of the University of Colorado.
This pick for the Jaguars is a great one because it fills the needs on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars. Hunter is a special talent, something we have never seen in the National Football League. And for the Jaguars he was just too good to let him go to another team. The Jaguars made the move and took the best overall player in the 2025 draft.
On Friday, Hunter went to Jacksonville and met with owner Shan Khan and the front office. They welcomed Hunter as the newest member of the Jaguars family.
Hunter also picked his jersey and his number. Hunter will be rocking his No. 12 jersey in Jacksonville like he did in college.
“This moment means a lot to me and also my family. I get to go back to Florida. But yeah, it means a lot to me," said Travis Hunter about being drafted by the Jacksonville."
"Also, at what point did I think this could be possible? I'll probably say last night, I was looking at some houses, so I kind of had a feeling. Then about a week ago, I was talking to my agent who was talking about it, and I was thinking that this was possibility. It's been about a week—a good week.”
“I just feel like I can help the organization out in many ways, and I hope that we turn it around.”
“First and foremost, the competitor. The ability to play on obviously both sides of the football. Just the player in general," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
"The snaps that he takes, the preparation, the accountability, the way that he's in the building at 5:00 a.m. training his body. He's a 4.0 student and goes out on the field and impacts the game. On both sides of the ball, he impacts the game. He has a great feel for the game itself. When he's on the offensive side of the ball, finding zones in the defense. He's got really good ball skills."
