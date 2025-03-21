Should the Jaguars Select a RB Early in the NFL Draft?
Jacksonville Jaguars running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne have become a formidable tandem in the backfield for their team's offense. Head coach Liam Coen will be taking a crack at his running backs this season as key pieces to the success of an offense that is similar to that of his former head coach, Sean McVay.
The running back position has seen a decline in value for the last decade as more teams are finding production from players selected late in the NFL Draft and then recycling them every three to four years. However, as the league begins to trend back into a valuation of the run game, the intrigue at the position may become more pertinent.
This year's draft presents a deep group of running backs. and it is one of the deepest in several years. It wouldn't be surprising to see 20 or more players at the position drafted in the seven-round selection process on April 24-26. The Jaguars could be one of those teams that take advantage of the quality of this year's group.
Etienne's future in Jacksonville remains in question beyond 2025 as Bigsby has emerged as a possible workhorse running back. With that in mind, there may be several players the Jaguars could consider early in the draft if they go in this direction such as Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, or North Carolina's Omari Hampton.
Don't expect the Jaguars to invest their No. 5 overall selection on Ashton Jeanty as they may have their sights on a defensive lineman or offensive lineman at this spot. This leaves their Day 2 and 3 selections up for grabs. This begs the question: should the Jaguars draft a running back early?
It will depend on the player and how they view Eitenne's future. If general manager James Gladstone and Coen believe one of the aforementioned names is a worthy choice in rounds two and three, this could spell the end of the former Clemson Tigers' time in Duval County. If your definition of drafting a running back high is the third round, then Jacksonville should consider a possible pickup at the position.
Someone like Henderson would give Jacksonville not only a future contributor or starter, it would give Coen an explosive third down running back early in their career. The running back-by-committee approach could be one that helps the Jaguars offense thrive in the run game and quick passing game.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Gladstone wait until Day 3 to take a tailback with other significant needs on the roster, but it is certainly a position group to keep a close eye on heading into the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.