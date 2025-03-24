Former Star Has Concerns About Jaguars Potential First Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of new moves this offseason.
The Jaguars are trying to get back to their winning ways in 2025 and it started when owner Shad Khan hired new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. They got right to work and have brought in players in free agency that they believe will help them next season.
Now as free agency seems to be over, Coen and Gladstone will shift their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, were the Jaguars have another top overall pick. The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick and can take another star wide receiver like they did last season with rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr.
A lot of mock drafts have the Jaguars taking receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of the University of Arizona with their first round pick. Many considered McMillan as the best receiver coming out of college in 2025, and his last season at Arizona gave a lot of people evidence that they are justified in that opinion.
But there is a former NFL receiver that is not buying all the hype around McMillan.
"The Tetairoa McMillan evaluation for me, he is not number one wide receiver," said former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. "I think he leaves a lot of plays on the field. I do not think he has the ability to dominate like his size is. I think he is a jump ball guy. There were times he lacks the focus to be that impact player if he is not the focal point of the offense."
"A lot of room for improvement. I do not think he ran fast. I do not think he is going to run dynamic routes. I do not see his route tree as being very elaborate. None of those players are finished products, however this is an evaluation game. Good player, not great player."
"Overall, while McMillan may not have the speed to create home-run threats down the field, he does have the size, strength, and ball skills to be a high-volume target at the next level as well as a tremendous red-zone threat," said Brentley Weissman of Pro Football and Sports Network.
"His game is very reminiscent of Drake London, and I would be surprised if he isn’t the first receiver off the board come April."
