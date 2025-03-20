Who Do Jaguars Take In Latest SI Mock Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone through a major franchise shake-up this offseason. Owner Shad Khan has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager James Gladstone to get the franchise going in the right direction for next year.
Coen and Gladstone made their plan clear all offseason long, and they have followed it so far. They have brought in players that they knew from their previous teams. They want to build a certain culture and ensure they can have good chemistry.
Now as the offseason keeps on moving, the next big thing coming up for the Jaguars is the 2025 NFL Draft. And the team can get better because they have the fifth overall pick and can find another playmaker with that selection.
In a recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated they have the Jaguars taking defensive lineman Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan with the fifth overall pick. He is a player everyone believes would be a great fit in Jacksonville with the new regime.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars' selection of Mason Graham, DT, Michigan, is a classic example of the franchise's newfound focus on intelligent long-term selections," said Sports Illustrated. "A star in the making, Graham makes the Jaguars even stouter at the point of attack, selecting the best player available."
Graham will be a major upgrade on the Jaguars' defensive front. Graham had a great college career and now will look to dominate in the National Football League. Graham is one of the best defensive players in this class, if not the best. Graham will be a great selection for the Jaguars.
"Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front."
